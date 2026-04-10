Clay Holmes leaves Mets start vs. A’s because of left hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes left the New York Mets’ 4-0 loss the Athletics with one out in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes left the New York Mets’ 4-0 loss the Athletics with one out in the sixth inning on Friday night because of left hamstring tightness.

“Hopefully, we’re in a good spot. It doesn’t seem too major,” Holmes said. “I’m pretty optimistic with it and I feel like I’ll be able to make my next start, but ’til we kind of wake up tomorrow and see where we’re at tomorrow, we don’t really know.”

With the Mets trailing 1-0, New York manager Carlos Mendoza and an athletic trainer went to the mound after Jacob Wilson’s single. Holmes left with the trainer and was replaced by Tobias Myers.

“He doesn’t seem too concerned,” Mendoza said. “He’s saying that he got to a weird position and he felt a little tight there. But the more testing that they’re doing there, the better that he feels. So we just got to wait and see how he wakes up tomorrow and see what we got.”

Holmes allowed one run and five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. The 33-year-old right-hander entered with a 2-0 record and has a 1.50 ERA in three starts.

A former New York Yankees closer, Holmes agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract with the Mets as a free agent in December 2024. He led the club last year with 12 wins, 31 starts and a 3.53 ERA.

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