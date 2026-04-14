Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 NBA Play-In Deposit Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP is a great way to get started in the daily fantasy space for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. Get a $100 deposit match and a free pick for Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns tonight after you click here and sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 NBA Play-In Bonus

Getting started with Chalkboard ahead of the April 14 NBA Play-In slate is a simple, straightforward process. Below is a concise overview of the current welcome offer you can claim before tuning into the action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified April 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

This welcome promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state. Once you register and complete your first transaction, the platform automatically credits you with a 100% deposit match up to $100. By maximizing this dollar-for-dollar match, you instantly double your initial bankroll, providing a larger sample size of funds to utilize throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Alongside the deposit match, new users receive a special free pick to use on the upcoming NBA slate. This bonus allows you to select a player to score over 0.5 points, essentially acting as an automatic, mathematically guaranteed leg to anchor your parlay.

Capitalize On Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your bankroll doubled by the Chalkboard welcome offer, it is time to build your entries for tonight’s action. The data provided across today’s matchups highlights several standout stars with high projected totals. Let’s take a look at some key stars’ lines for tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Devin Booker 26.5 6.5 3.5 Deni Avdija 25.5 6.5 6.5 Tyler Herro 22.5 4.5 4.5 LaMelo Ball 23.5 7.5 5.5 Bam Adebayo 21.5 3.5 10.5

When cross-referencing these Chalkboard targets with this season’s overall performance metrics, clear statistical trends emerge. The under is an overarching theme.

For the marquee showdown between the Heat and Hornets, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball is an intriguing player to look at. The dynamic guard averages 20.1 points per game this season. With his points line set at 23.5, the underlying data strongly supports taking the under.

On the opposite side of the court, Miami’s Tyler Herro is presented with a similar scenario. Herro has poured in an average of 20.5 points per contest this year. Against his current 22.5-point total, backing the under appears to be a statistically sound decision. Conversely, his teammate Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points per game—below his 21.5 points prop—making the under the more reliable, data-backed play once again.

Looking ahead to the Portland vs. Phoenix matchup, historical numbers suggest caution. Devin Booker is averaging 26.1 points per game, slightly below his ambitious 26.5-point line, leaning the projection slightly toward an under. Meanwhile, Deni Avdija boasts a 25.5 over/under but averages 24.2 points per game for the season.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming this new-user promotion ahead of the first game requires a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your offer before the 7:30 PM EDT tip-off:

Register a New Account: Begin the sign-up process here . You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the required age thresholds.

Begin the sign-up process here . You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the required age thresholds. Apply the Promo Code: While filling out your registration details, you must enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP . This specific code is required to unlock the welcome package and your complimentary free pick.

While filling out your registration details, you must enter the Chalkboard promo code . This specific code is required to unlock the welcome package and your complimentary free pick. Make a Secure Deposit: Initiate your first transaction using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum mathematical value of the bonus, you must deposit at least $100.

Initiate your first transaction using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum mathematical value of the bonus, you must deposit at least $100. Receive Your Match: Upon a successful transaction, you will receive your 100% deposit match. If you prefer a smaller initial commitment, you do not need to deposit the full $100; Chalkboard will grant you a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit.

Once these steps are complete, your account will be fully funded, leaving you perfectly positioned to build data-driven entries for the NBA Play-In Tournament action.