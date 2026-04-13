Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Claims $100 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting up a new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to gear up for a big week in sports that includes MLB action and the NBA Play-In Tournament. Make picks for any game using a $100 deposit match offer and a free pick after you click here and register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB, NBA Play-In Action

Before making your first entry, it is crucial to understand the parameters of the current promotion. Here is a clear breakdown of the welcome bonus available to new users:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified April 13th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a measurable advantage for new Chalkboard customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Upon registering and making a qualifying first deposit, users receive a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100. By effectively doubling your starting bankroll right from the jump, you gain maximum flexibility and additional capital to utilize as you navigate the NBA Play-In Tournament and MLB slate.

Alongside the deposit match, this promotion equips users with a free pick, which dramatically lowers the risk profile of your first entry. The free pick allows users to select a player to go over 0.5 points, serving as a guaranteed win in your entry construction. Simply select any active player to score at least a single point and correlate it with the rest of your NBA projections.

Steps To Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your starting bankroll doubled and a free pick secured, the next step is building a statistically sound entry for Miami Heat versus Charlotte Hornets and more. Looking at the markets for tomorrow’s games, here are the stars with the highest baseline point totals on the board:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under LaMelo Ball 22.5 7.5 5.5 Tyler Herro 22.5 4.5 4.5 Bam Adebayo 21.5 3.5 11.5 Norman Powell 18.5 1.5 3.5 Brandon Miller 20.5 3.5 5.5

For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball is listed with a consensus points projection of 22.5. Considering the dynamic guard averaged a staggering 20.1 points per game during the regular season, the underlying metrics strongly support taking the under. His teammate Brandon Miller is listed at 20.5 points, coming off of a regular season in which he averaged 20.2 points per game.

On the Miami side, Tyler Herro shares the highest points prop of the night at 22.5. Herro posted an average of 20.5 points per game this past regular season, making the under a statistically appealing selection for your slip. Conversely, the data points in the opposite direction for Bam Adebayo. The Heat center has a points line set at 21.5, which sits notably higher than his season average of 20.1 points per game. Based on his historical output, locking in the under for Adebayo’s point total is a justified choice.

Leveraging Your Bonus Across Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Play-In Tournament offers fantastic volume, your matched bonus funds are not restricted to the hardwood. Diversifying across sports can yield strong returns. If you want to look beyond the basketball court, you can also apply your newly acquired Chalkboard funds to tonight’s compelling Major League Baseball matchups, like these:

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

How To Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a highly streamlined process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your account is properly configured and your initial capital is instantly matched: