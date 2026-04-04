Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus for Final Four Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re strapping in for an absolute heavyweight college hoops clash tonight, and there’s no better way to rev up your bankroll than with the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP. For new users ready to step onto the hardwood, Chalkboard is serving up a 100% deposit match of up to $100, plus a highly valuable free pick.







To smash the maximum value out of this welcome offer, simply make an initial deposit of $100—boom, your starting funds are doubled. Whether you’re locking in on tonight’s Arizona vs. Michigan showdown or scanning the board for any other Final Four action, this exclusive new-user promotion has you covered.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for Final Four Overview

Before we dive into the matchups and set our lineups, let’s look at the tale of the tape for this welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to claim your edge:

Available strictly to new Chalkboard customers in participating states who meet the standard age requirements, this offer gives you plenty of extra firepower to rip into tonight’s action.

Snagging a 100% deposit match of up to $100 means you’ll be humming with double your initial capital when the Wildcats and Wolverines tip off.

But here’s the real kicker: this promotion also hands you a free pick. You get to take a selected player to go over just 0.5 points—essentially a free square to slam the door on your parlay entry.

Pair this promotional 0.5-point over with any of the standout props below, and you’ve got a high-upside ticket ready to cash.

How to Use Your Chalkboard College Basketball Promo on Arizona vs Michigan

When we’re surveying the board for tonight’s duel, a few player props immediately jump out based on current season momentum. Here is our fearless forecast on how to play the biggest names on the floor:

Narrative: Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg tops the board at an O/U of 16.5 points. He’s currently ripping into defenses for a robust 21.0 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 59.2% from the floor. The volume and the accuracy are both there, meaning he will be up for the duel tonight. Pick: OVER 16.5 Points (Lock of the Week)

Narrative: Over on the Arizona sideline, Brayden Burries shares that 16.5-point total. The Wildcats standout is pouring in 17.8 points per contest on 57.9% shooting. Fellow star Koa Peat sits at an O/U of 14.5, despite putting up 17.5 points on 54.2% from the field. Both guys are reliable scorers who can easily cover the spread on their totals in a fast-paced game. Pick: OVER 16.5 Points for Burries & OVER 14.5 Points for Peat

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Offer

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s college hoops action is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to secure your 100% deposit match and get your bankroll humming: