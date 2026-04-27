Celtics and Spurs can advance on Tuesday. The Knicks and Hawks play the first pivotal Game 5 of 2026

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — After the Boston Celtics rolled in Philadelphia and the San Antonio Spurs roared back in Portland,…

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — After the Boston Celtics rolled in Philadelphia and the San Antonio Spurs roared back in Portland, the No. 2 seeds in the NBA playoffs are on the verge of advancing.

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks might still need a while to settle things in their series.

Game 5 with a 2-2 tie has long been the pivotal moment of a series, and the first one of this postseason arrives Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

In seven-game series that were tied 2-2, the team that took Game 5 won 81.5% of the time. It’s a pressure-packed moment, and coach Mike Brown believes his Knicks are prepared for it.

“This group’s a relentless group. They’re an experienced group. They perform best, it seems, when their backs are against the wall, so I believe our guys are ready,” Brown said Monday.

The other two Game 5s on Tuesday can finish series. The Celtics are up 3-1 on the 76ers and the Spurs hold the same lead on the Trail Blazers, with both teams in position to wrap things up on their home floor.

However, the Celtics and Spurs both lost Game 2 of their series when they last played at home.

So did the No. 3-seeded Knicks, who then went and dropped Game 3 in Atlanta before evening things with a 114-98 victory on Saturday. They know they are already facing another trip to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday but don’t want to be having to save their season of huge expectations that night by blowing another game on their home court first.

“This is what we work all year for, what you work all summer for, for an opportunity to play in the playoffs, and there’s not a lot of motivation left that’s needed really,” All-Star Jalen Brunson said. “It’s just, this is an opportunity for teams to go and put their names in history if they want it. So that’s the only motivation.”

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Celtics lead, 3-1.

Betting line: Celtics by 11.5.

What to Know: The Celtics made a franchise playoff-record 24 3-pointers in their 128-96 victory in Game 4 on Sunday — their second 32-point victory of the series. Joel Embiid had 26 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes in his return after having an appendectomy on April 9, but their big man can’t save the 76ers unless they get back the VJ Edgecombe they had in their Game 2 victory in Boston. The rookie guard scored 30 points that night but totaled just 16 and shot 7 for 26 in the two games in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, 8 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Series: Tied, 2-2.

Betting line: Knicks by 6.5.

What to Know: The Knicks have appeared to be the better team during long stretches of the series, leading by 19 points in Game 1, 14 in the second half of Game 2 and 24 in Game 4. Yet the Hawks pulled out two one-point victories, including Game 2 at MSG. CJ McCollum averaged 29 points in the two games in New York and the Hawks hope he’ll get more support in Game 5 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the winner of the Most Improved Player award who shot just 9 for 29 in Games 1 and 2.

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Spurs lead, 3-1.

Betting line: Spurs by 12.5.

What to Know: The Spurs wiped out a 15-point deficit in Game 3 and then stormed back from 19 down in Game 4. Victor Wembanyama looked fine on Sunday, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots after missing Game 3 with a concussion that he sustained in Game 2. Scoot Henderson was the star of Portland’s rally for victory in that game with 31 points, but the guard is coming off a scoreless, 0-for-7 performance in Game 4. Meanwhile, San Antonio’s starting guards have been terrific with or without Wembanyama. Stephon Castle averaged 24.5 points and De’Aaron Fox 23 in the two games in Portland.

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