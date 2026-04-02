Celebrini ties it late then sets up Wennberg’s winner as the Sharks beat the Ducks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini tied the game with less than two minutes to play then assisted on…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini tied the game with less than two minutes to play then assisted on Alexander Wennberg’s winning goal with 31 seconds left to complete a four-point game as the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

With two goals and two assists, Celebrini now has 40 goals and 105 points this season, moving him past Erik Karlsson (101 points in 2022-23) for the second highest single-season point total in franchise history behind Joe Thornton’s 114-point effort in 2006-07.

The 19-year-old Celebrini also now has 17 games this season with three or more points, second among teenagers in NHL history only to Wayne Gretzky, who had 19 in 1979-80.

Will Smith had a goal and two assists for the Sharks and Yaroslav Askirov made 28 saves.

Troy Terry scored 4:04 into the third period to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead.

Celebrini tied it with 1:39 to play.

Ryan Poehling and Alex Killorn also scored for Anaheim, which has lost three straight games but remains atop the Pacific Division. Drew Helleson had a pair of assists and Lukas Dostal made 16 saves and also got his first assist of the season on Poehling’s goal.

The Ducks played without their leading goal scorer, Cutter Gauthier, who suffered an upper-body injury in Monday night’s 5-4 loss to Toronto.

Nathan Gaucher made his NHL debut for the Ducks. He was selected 22nd overall by Anaheim in the 2022 draft.

San Jose now has a 2-1 lead in the four-game regular-season series between the teams.

Up next

Ducks: Return home to play St. Louis on Friday night.

Sharks: Host Toronto for the third game of a six-game homestand on Thursday night.

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