Carlos Cortes triple and Justin Sterner’s clutch pitching lift Athletics to 2-1 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Cortes had a two-run triple in the first inning, reliever Justin Sterner escaped a bases-loaded,…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Cortes had a two-run triple in the first inning, reliever Justin Sterner escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to preserve a one-run lead in the sixth and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 in the rubber game of their series Sunday.

Cortes’ 106.3 mph liner off the glove of Evan Carter on the warning track in center field scored Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker, who drew consecutive two-out walks off Kumar Rocker.

Athletics starter J.T. Ginn exited due to right arm soreness with one out in the fourth and a 2-0 lead. Rooker was back in the lineup in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter after missing 14 games with a right oblique strain. The two-time All-Star went 0 for 4.

Cortes had three of the Athletics’ 10 hits as each team stranded 11 runners and went a combined 2 of 22 with runners in scoring position.

Jacob Lopez was the second reliever after Ginn and gave up the first Texas run in the sixth. Josh Jung doubled and scored when Lopez’s throw got past first baseman Nick Kurtz on Evan Carter’s half-swing sacrifice bunt.

The left-hander then walked Jake Burger and was replaced by Sterner, who gave up a bunt single to Josh Smith to load the bases.

Sterner (1-2) struck out Danny Jansen and Sam Haggerty before leadoff man Brandon Nimmo flied out to center, drawing several fist pumps from the right-hander as he walked to the dugout.

Jack Perkins, the sixth pitcher for the Athletics, struck out one in a perfect ninth for his second save in two chances.

Rocker (1-2) gave up six hits and two runs with three strikeouts in six innings.

Nick Kurtz’s intentional walk in the ninth gave him an Athletics franchise record with at least one walk in 16 consecutive games. It’s the longest streak in the majors since Barry Bonds walked in 17 straight games for San Francisco in 2007.

Up next

The Athletics have yet to announce their starter opposite Kansas City’s Kris Bubic (2-1, 4.08 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at home Tuesday.

Texas’ Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97) is scheduled to take the mound Monday at home against Max Fried (3-1, 2.40) to kickoff a three-game series with the Yankees.

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