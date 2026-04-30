Cardinals try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (17-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-15, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (17-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-15, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins (0-0); Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-1, 2.48 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -224, Cardinals +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh is 16-15 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Pirates have a 12-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 10-5 record in road games and a 17-13 record overall. The Cardinals have a 7-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .317 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 18 for 40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nathan Church is 10 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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