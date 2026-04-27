Cardinals’ Alec Burleson breaks up Pirates’ perfect game bid with infield single in 7th inning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers combined to hold the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through 6 2/3 innings before…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers combined to hold the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through 6 2/3 innings before Alec Burleson’s two-out infield single off Evan Sisk in the seventh broke up a perfect game bid on Monday night.

Burleson hit a ground ball that third baseman Nick Gonzales backhanded. However, Burleson beat the throw to first.

Opener Mason Montgomery and Justin Lawrence pitched one inning each and Wilber Dotel worked the next 4 innings. Sisk pitched 2/3 inning before he was relieved by Isaac Mattson following the hit.

The Pirates led 2-1 after eight innings.

The Pirates’ Paul Skenes took a perfect game into the seventh inning on Friday at Milwaukee.

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