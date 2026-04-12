Canadiens take road win streak into game against the Islanders

Montreal Canadiens (47-23-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-32-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Sunday,…

Montreal Canadiens (47-23-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-32-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -110, Islanders -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens hit the road against the New York Islanders trying to continue a five-game road winning streak.

New York has a 43-32-5 record overall and a 22-15-2 record in home games. The Islanders have a 31-9-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Montreal has gone 23-8-8 in road games and 47-23-10 overall. The Canadiens have allowed 246 goals while scoring 273 for a +27 scoring differential.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The Canadiens won 7-3 in the previous meeting. Cole Caufield led the Canadiens with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 30 goals and 26 assists for the Islanders. Brayden Schenn has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 28 goals and 71 assists for the Canadiens. Caufield has scored seven goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Max Shabanov: day to day (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Noah Dobson: day to day (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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