Caminero, Fraley and DeLuca homer as Rays pound White Sox 8-3 for 5th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Junior Caminero, Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded the Chicago White…

CHICAGO (AP) — Junior Caminero, Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Caminero gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the third with a rocket down the left-field line against White Sox starter Sean Burke (0-2) for his third homer. He added an RBI groundout in the fifth before Jonathan Aranda doubled in run.

Fraley made it 4-0 when he led off the sixth with a shot to right for his first home run. DeLuca, batting for Fraley, capped a four-run seventh with a three-run drive against Tyler Gilbert.

Jesse Scholtens (1-0) threw one-hit ball over five innings in relief after Cole Sulser worked the first two as Tampa Bay’s opener.

The start of the game was delayed a few minutes after a singer leading the “Jackie Robinson Day” festivities collapsed. The White Sox said Gerald Chaney, a longtime anthem performer, was alert before being taken to the hospital after he collapsed while performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The White Sox have lost seven of nine. They did all their scoring in the ninth to avoid being shut out for the third time in five games.

Burke gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Sam Antonacci led off the second with a single in his first major league at-bat, only to get thrown out trying to take second on a bounced pitch. He was the second highly touted prospect to debut for Chicago in as many days after prized left-hander Noah Schultz went 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss.

Up next

Tampa Bay’s Steven Matz (3-0, 3.94 ERA) and Chicago’s Anthony Kay (1-0, 2.45) get the ball in a matchup between left-handers to close the three-game series. ___

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