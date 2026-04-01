Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NBA, MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. Bet $1 on any game to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the registration process.

By claiming this promotion ahead of the matchup, bettors can apply these boosted winnings directly to the showdown between San Antonio and Golden State, as well as any other NBA games scheduled throughout the rest of the week. Caesars Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings

Whether you are closely following the San Antonio Spurs or backing the Golden State Warriors, securing this welcome offer is the perfect way to elevate the action. Check out the key details for the current Caesars sign-up promotion below:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2026

Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, this promotional offer is designed to maximize your betting power as the NBA season rolls on. When you sign up and place a qualifying first wager of just $1 on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, you will officially unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome bonus.

Once that initial $1 bet is successfully placed, Caesars Sportsbook will reward your account with 10 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens can be applied directly to your bet slips, effectively doubling the payout on your next 10 eligible wagers. Whether you plan to back the Warriors, support the visiting Spurs, or spread your profit boosts across the rest of the upcoming NBA slate, this offer provides phenomenal, long-lasting value for first-time players.

NBA Wednesday Night Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors SAS -13.5 / GSW +13.5 SAS -901 / GSW +600 O/U 226.5 New York Knicks @ Memphis Grizzlies NYK -14 / MEM +14 NYK -1099 / MEM +700 O/U 228 Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat BOS -5 / MIA +5 BOS -210 / MIA +175 O/U 229 Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards PHI -15.5 / WAS +15.5 PHI -1587 / WAS +900 O/U 240.5

When evaluating the premier matchups on this Wednesday slate, the road teams present compelling value. The San Antonio Spurs enter as massive 13.5-point favorites over the Golden State Warriors, showcasing a distinct advantage in market expectations. Similarly, the Boston Celtics are clear favorites in their showdown with the Miami Heat, laying 5 points on the road. The betting lines signal both the Spurs and Celtics as the much stronger plays in their respective contests.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this phenomenal welcome bonus is a straightforward process. If you want to take advantage of this offer before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, just follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to opt into the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit into your new sportsbook account using one of the secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Spurs-Warriors matchup, or any other eligible market of your choice.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is successfully placed, your activation is complete. Caesars Sportsbook will then reward your account with 10 100% profit boosts, allowing you to instantly double your winnings on your next ten wagers.