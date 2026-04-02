Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Boosts For Lakers-Thunder, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, you will be able to quickly build your bankroll with 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you have to do is bet $1 on Lakers vs. Thunder or any other game to unlock your tokens. Click here to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double NBA, MLB Wins

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed On April 2nd, 2026

As the NBA regular season continues, new Caesars customers can optimize their expected value for the April 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other game. By executing a qualifying $1 wager, you initiate a sequence that credits your account with ten 100% profit tokens. This effectively allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

These boost tokens apply to any qualifying market. This mathematically doubles your potential yield on standard straight bets or player props.

Caesars NBA Odds Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 (-115) / MIN +3.5 (-105) DET -175 / MIN +148 O/U 224.5 (O -105 / U -115) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -9 (-105) / LAL +9 (-115) OKC -355 / LAL +278 O/U 232 (O -115 / U -105) San Antonio Spurs @ LA Clippers SAS -3.5 (-105) / LAC +3.5 (-115) SAS -165 / LAC +140 O/U 230.5 (O -105 / U -115)

To identify optimal wagers, we can look at season-long efficiency metrics. In the featured Detroit and Minnesota matchup, the Pistons present a mathematically sound home profile, holding advantages over the Timberwolves in both Net Rate (8.1 vs. 3.6) and Total Rebound Percentage (52.7% vs. 50.6%). In the Thunder-Lakers contest, Oklahoma City’s elite 10.9 Net Rate dwarfs Los Angeles’s 1.9 mark, heavily validating the Thunder’s status as a massive favorite.

Apply Your Boosts to MLB Slate

Because the profit boosts are versatile, data-driven bettors are not restricted strictly to the basketball court. The baseball season provides additional volume, allowing users to pivot their tokens toward the diamond. Today’s MLB schedule features high-leverage matchups, including the Atlanta Braves taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets facing the San Francisco Giants. Utilizing your remaining 100% profit boost tokens on MLB moneylines or granular batter props provides an excellent alternative for diversifying your daily betting portfolio.

Secure Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus requires following a straightforward, step-by-step process. To activate your account and secure your profit boosts, follow these required steps:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by verifying your standard personal information. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, manually enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to establish your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure, platform-approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA or MLB section and execute a cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market, such as the Timberwolves vs. Pistons matchup.

Once the system grades your initial $1 qualifying wager as successfully placed, your account will automatically receive ten 100% profit boosts. You can then deploy these tokens strategically to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.