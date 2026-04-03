Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For NBA, MLB Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 3 by WTOP Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, the mechanics of this welcome offer are incredibly straightforward. The promotion empowers you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Once you register and place your initial qualifying cash wager of just $1, your account is automatically credited with ten 100% profit tokens. These tokens effectively double the potential profit on your winning tickets, giving you maximum value right out of the gate. This structure provides ten unique opportunities to capitalize on the upcoming sports schedule. With ten 100% profit boosts at your disposal after that first $1 bet, you have the ultimate flexibility to mix and match your wagers across the NBA, MLB and college basketball matchups in the coming days.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates BAL -125 / PIT +105 BAL -1.5 (+135) / PIT +1.5 (-160) O/U 8.5 Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals MIL -110 / KC -110 MIL -1.5 (+143) / KC +1.5 (-170) O/U 9.0 Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians CHC -120 / CLE +100 CHC -1.5 (+143) / CLE +1.5 (-170) O/U 7.5 Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks ATL -115 / AZ -105 ATL -1.5 (+143) / AZ +1.5 (-170) O/U 9.0

When searching for the best statistical advantage today, the matchup between the Brewers and the Royals stands out. Milwaukee has dominated offensively early on this year, bringing a .279 team batting average and a staggering .826 OPS into Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City pales in comparison with a sluggish .238 average and .675 OPS. The Brewers also boast a massive edge on the mound. Their pitching staff has compiled a stellar 2.83 ERA alongside an elite 12.67 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) rate, severely outclassing the Royals’ 4.30 team ERA. Given these lopsided metrics, backing the Brewers at -110 on the moneyline offers a compelling choice for bettors.

Expand Your Strategy: Upcoming NBA Action

While today’s MLB slate provides excellent opportunities for your tokens, the flexibility of the Caesars welcome offer means you are not restricted to the baseball diamond. New Caesars customers can also allocate their 100% profit boosts toward the upcoming NBA schedule. By analyzing the matchups, you can find high-value betting angles in premier games, including:

Timberwolves vs. 76ers



Bulls vs. Knicks



Celtics vs. Bucks

Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the moneyline or targeting specific player props in these hardwood clashes, spreading your ten profit boosts across both MLB and NBA markets is a pragmatic strategy for optimizing your overall betting portfolio.

Secure Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Ready to jump into the action and claim your reward? Just follow these straightforward steps to activate the offer:

Create and Register an Account: Click here and begin the sign-up process. Provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and address—to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is strictly required to enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This locks in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by making a deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: Head over to the MLB or NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. You are then free to apply these tokens to your bet slip, effectively doubling your potential winnings across your next ten wagers.

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Activating the most recent Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW offer is simple. You just have to bet $1 on any NBA or MLB game tonight to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens for a busy weekend that includes the Final Four. Click here to get started with your new account.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 100% Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 3 by WTOP

Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, the mechanics of this welcome offer are incredibly straightforward. The promotion empowers you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Once you register and place your initial qualifying cash wager of just $1, your account is automatically credited with ten 100% profit tokens. These tokens effectively double the potential profit on your winning tickets, giving you maximum value right out of the gate. This structure provides ten unique opportunities to capitalize on the upcoming sports schedule. With ten 100% profit boosts at your disposal after that first $1 bet, you have the ultimate flexibility to mix and match your wagers across the NBA, MLB and college basketball matchups in the coming days.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates BAL -125 / PIT +105 BAL -1.5 (+135) / PIT +1.5 (-160) O/U 8.5 Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals MIL -110 / KC -110 MIL -1.5 (+143) / KC +1.5 (-170) O/U 9.0 Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians CHC -120 / CLE +100 CHC -1.5 (+143) / CLE +1.5 (-170) O/U 7.5 Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks ATL -115 / AZ -105 ATL -1.5 (+143) / AZ +1.5 (-170) O/U 9.0

When searching for the best statistical advantage today, the matchup between the Brewers and the Royals stands out. Milwaukee has dominated offensively early on this year, bringing a .279 team batting average and a staggering .826 OPS into Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City pales in comparison with a sluggish .238 average and .675 OPS. The Brewers also boast a massive edge on the mound. Their pitching staff has compiled a stellar 2.83 ERA alongside an elite 12.67 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) rate, severely outclassing the Royals’ 4.30 team ERA. Given these lopsided metrics, backing the Brewers at -110 on the moneyline offers a compelling choice for bettors.

Expand Your Strategy: Upcoming NBA Action

While today’s MLB slate provides excellent opportunities for your tokens, the flexibility of the Caesars welcome offer means you are not restricted to the baseball diamond. New Caesars customers can also allocate their 100% profit boosts toward the upcoming NBA schedule. By analyzing the matchups, you can find high-value betting angles in premier games, including:

Timberwolves vs. 76ers



Bulls vs. Knicks



Celtics vs. Bucks

Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the moneyline or targeting specific player props in these hardwood clashes, spreading your ten profit boosts across both MLB and NBA markets is a pragmatic strategy for optimizing your overall betting portfolio.

Secure Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Ready to jump into the action and claim your reward? Just follow these straightforward steps to activate the offer:

Create and Register an Account: Click here and begin the sign-up process. Provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and address—to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is strictly required to enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This locks in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by making a deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: Head over to the MLB or NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. You are then free to apply these tokens to your bet slip, effectively doubling your potential winnings across your next ten wagers.