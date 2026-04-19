Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA + NHL Playoffs Sunday

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Ahead of a highly anticipated NBA playoff matchups today, new customers can leverage the highly lucrative Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to claim an exclusive welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.







We put a lot of stock in maximizing value during the playoffs, and this guide explains exactly how to capitalize on the odds before the Suns face the Thunder today at 3:30 PM EDT, or any other NBA and NHL playoff game you are excited about.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

It goes without saying that before tip-off, understanding the mechanics of this welcome offer is paramount. Exclusively available for new Caesars customers, this promotion serves as the ideal vehicle to boost your bankroll. By applying the promo code WTOPDYW during sign-up and placing a qualifying introductory wager of just $1, new players will be credited with ten separate 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

This effectively allows you to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Valid on maximum bets of $25 each, these tokens give you tremendous flexibility and value right out of the gate. We’ve seen time and time again that successful betting is all about bankroll management and seizing promotional value. You can immediately put these 100% profit boosts to work on today’s pivotal NBA slate, ensuring your most confident predictions yield maximum returns.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder PHX +700 / OKC -1099 PHX +14.5 (-110) / OKC -14.5 (-110) O/U 215.5 (-110 / -110) Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR +430 / SAS -599 POR +11 (-110) / SAS -11 (-110) O/U 221 (-110 / -110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Accurate as of April 19, 2026.

If you are applying your maximum $25 profit boost tokens to today’s slate, calculating the implied probability and potential returns is critical. A $25 wager on the day’s heaviest consensus odds favorite—the Oklahoma City Thunder on the moneyline at a deeply inflated -1099—would normally yield a meager $2.27 in profit. On the flip side, allocating $25 toward the heaviest underdog—the Phoenix Suns’ moneyline at a massive +700 longshot price—would return an impressive $175.00 in winnings.

For bettors looking for a middle ground, a standard $25 bet on a traditional -110 spread (such as the Spurs -11 or Trail Blazers +11) nets a profit of $22.73. By utilizing your active welcome bonus, the profit on any of these winning tickets is instantly doubled, making the hunt for value incredibly lucrative.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

With the Suns and Thunder gearing up for their 3:30 PM EDT tip-off, it is never too early to look at securing your welcome bonus. To activate this exclusive postseason offer before the market shifts, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account using one of Caesars’ available secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the 2025 NBA Postseason markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your introductory cash wager of at least $1 is locked in, Caesars will automatically reward you with ten 100% profit boosts. Whether you use them on today’s clash or save them for future playoff matchups, these tokens are ready to double your winnings right out of the gate.