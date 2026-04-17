Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NBA Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start reaping the rewards on the NBA this weekend. Place a $1 bet on any game to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start signing up.

Each profit boost is an opportunity for players to double their winnings. This will provide players with options on Friday’s Play-In Tournament games or the NBA Playoffs on Saturday and beyond. Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic take the court, you can secure one of the most exciting sportsbook offers of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Getting started is simple. Use the reference details below to unlock your exclusive welcome bonus ahead of tip-off:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

This exclusive promotion is strictly reserved for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their action during the NBA Play-In Tournament. To get started, simply register and place a qualifying first wager of just $1. Once that initial bet is locked in, you will successfully trigger the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” bonus. Caesars Sportsbook will then credit your account with 10 100% profit boost tokens, effectively giving you 10 separate opportunities to double your potential payouts.

NBA Play-In Preview

Here are the current betting lines for the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament matchups:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic CHA -3.5 (-115) / ORL +3.5 (-105) CHA -175 / ORL +148 O/U 218.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns PHX -3.0 (-115) / GSW +3.0 (-105) PHX -155 / GSW +130 O/U 219.5 (-110)

When breaking down these games to find the smartest bets, the visiting Hornets are rightfully favored against the Magic. Out West, the Warriors present tremendous underdog value. Despite getting three points from the bookmakers, Golden State is a highly appealing upset pick to pair with a profit boost. If Stephen Curry goes off against Phoenix as he did against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors have a chance.

Beyond the basketball court, new Caesars customers can also look forward to using their profit boosts on the diamond. Friday’s MLB games offer a full slate of action, providing even more opportunities to maximize value across different sports after activating your welcome bonus.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Charlotte Hornets take on the Orlando Magic is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your offer ahead of tip-off:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure your account is eligible for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new sportsbook wallet using one of the secure deposit methods available. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA Play-In Tournament betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 cash wager is officially locked in, you will successfully activate the offer. Caesars will then immediately reward your account with ten 100% profit boosts, giving you the unique ability to double your winnings across your next ten wagers as you enjoy the basketball action.