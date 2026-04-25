Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for All NBA, NHL Playoff, MLB Games

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The NBA Postseason action is heating up, and right now, new customers can take advantage of an elite welcome offer ahead of the NBA, NHL and MLB games today by simply applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW this weekend.

By activating this offer, users unlock a lucrative promotion to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Playoff Winnings

Unlocking your exclusive welcome bonus is the perfect way to prep for the upcoming clash between the Suns-Thunder, Knicks-Hawks and more. As the teams prepare to battle on April 24, 2026, you can ensure your wagers are maximized to find the best value on the board. Simply use the promotional code below to claim your profit boosts before the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 25, 2026

Exclusively available for new Caesars customers, this premier promotion makes diving into the NBA Postseason slate even more thrilling. It does stand to reason that when you sign up and place a qualifying first bet of just $1, you unlock the incredible opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

Once that initial $1 wager is locked in, Caesars instantly rewards your account with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens to use on upcoming matchups. There is no better time to put those ten 100% profit tokens into action than during the highly anticipated April 24, 2026, clash between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether you are backing the visiting Celtics or betting on the 76ers to defend their home court in Philadelphia, PA, this offer ensures your playoff predictions are maximized. Just remember, these doubled winnings are strictly reserved for brand new users ready to elevate their basketball betting experience.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7 (-110) / PHI +7 (-110) BOS -305 / PHI +240 O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +10 (-110) / HOU -10 (-110) LAL +320 / HOU -420 O/U 205.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -1.5 (-115) / POR +1.5 (-105) SAS -130 / POR +110 O/U 220.5

We put a lot of stock in finding the most mathematically sound spots to deploy your bankroll. If you are placing a $25 wager on the day’s heaviest moneyline favorite at consensus odds, the Houston Rockets (-420), a winning ticket yields just $5.95 in profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s biggest longshot, the Los Angeles Lakers (+320), would return a massive $80.00 profit on that exact same $25 bet. Meanwhile, a standard $25 wager on a typical -110 spread covers $22.73 in winnings. Utilizing your Caesars profit boosts on these wagers is an excellent way to immediately double those returns and generate massive value.

When analyzing tonight’s marquee matchup to find the strongest bet, the Celtics thoroughly outclass the 76ers in crucial metrics. Boston boasts a dominant 8.8 Net Rating and controls an impressive 53.1% of available rebounds through the two games of this series so far.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive welcome bonus ahead of the April 24, 2026, matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boosts for the NBA 2025 Postseason:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your mobile device and choose the option to create a new account. Register Your Account: Follow the on-screen prompts to register by entering your standard personal information. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to officially lock in your eligibility for this specific welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your new account is created and verified, fund your bankroll by making a deposit using one of the available secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can use this initial bet on the upcoming Celtics vs. 76ers clash or any other eligible market on the board.

As soon as your $1 qualifying wager is placed, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts, giving you the perfect arsenal to maximize your payouts throughout the remainder of the playoffs.