Buffalo hosts Boston with 3-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:30…

Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -175, Bruins +146; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Sabres lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 6-1.

Buffalo has gone 50-23-9 overall with a 19-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres have given up 240 goals while scoring 283 for a +43 scoring differential.

Boston has gone 45-27-10 overall with a 12-15-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins serve 11.9 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Doan has scored 26 goals with 26 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 70 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Josh Norris: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

Bruins: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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