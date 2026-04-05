Bucks outlast Grizzlies 131-115 in battle of short-handed teams

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Rollins scored 24 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Memphis’ Rayan Rupert to…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Rollins scored 24 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Memphis’ Rayan Rupert to outlast the Grizzlies 131-115 in a Sunday afternoon matchup of short-handed, lottery-bound teams.

Rupert established new career highs with 33 points and 10 assists, and he matched a career best with 10 rebounds. The 21-year-old Rupert entered Sunday averaging 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Milwaukee snapped an eight-game skid in this series and beat the Grizzlies for the first time since a 126-114 decision on Jan. 19, 2022. The Bucks committed 20 turnovers but shot 60.2% overall and went 16 of 32 on 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies have lost four straight and 17 of their last 19.

Memphis had so many injury-related absences that it dressed four players on 10-day contracts (Dariq Whitehead, Toby Okani, Lucas Williamson, Adama Bal).

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo missed an 11th straight game for what the Bucks have described as left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Antetokounmpo has said he’s healthy and that he wants to play, and the NBA announced Saturday an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Antetokounmpo’s two brothers entered the game in the closing minutes, with Thanasis Antetokounmpo dunking on a lob from Alex Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee’s final basket.

The Bucks also were without Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee), Bobby Portis (left wrist strain) and Gary Trent Jr. (left hip pointer).

Milwaukee’s Cormac Ryan and Taurean Prince each shot 7 of 8. Ryan had 21 points. Prince, who was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers, had 19.

Myles Turner added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee had an early 13-0 run that turned a 9-3 deficit into a 16-9 lead. The Bucks stayed in front the rest of the way, though Memphis got the margin down to one with just under eight minutes left before Milwaukee put it away.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Bucks: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

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