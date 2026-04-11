Brooklyn faces Toronto, aims to stop road slide

Brooklyn Nets (20-61, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (45-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 6…

Brooklyn Nets (20-61, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (45-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will aim to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Nets take on Toronto.

The Raptors are 32-19 in conference play. Toronto ranks ninth in the NBA allowing just 111.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Nets are 14-36 in conference games. Brooklyn is 6-39 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raptors score 114.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 115.7 the Nets allow. The Nets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Nets defeated the Raptors 96-81 in their last matchup on Dec. 21. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 24 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Saraf is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Tyson Etienne is averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 103.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Chucky Hepburn: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (back), Trayce Jackson-Davis: out (illness), Immanuel Quickley: out (injury management), Collin Murray-Boyles: out (neck).

Nets: Ziaire Williams: out (foot), Noah Clowney: out (ankle), Josh Minott: out (achilles), Nic Claxton: out (finger), Danny Wolf: out for season (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (hamstring), Terance Mann: out (achilles), Drake Powell: out (injury management).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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