Brewers-Royals game postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The opener of the Milwaukee Brewers’ three-game series against the Kansas City Royals was postponed…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The opener of the Milwaukee Brewers’ three-game series against the Kansas City Royals was postponed about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch on Friday night, with persistent rain and the chance for storms in the forecast throughout the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the originally scheduled game moved from 3:10 p.m. local time to 1:10 p.m., and Friday night’s game starting at 6:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

The rain had not yet started when the game was called. In fact, the Brewers were in the middle of batting practice while stadium workers waited by the tarps, ready to pull them onto the field the moment the team finished.

The pitching matchups for Saturday’s split doubleheader were not immediately available. The Royals had recalled Luinder Avila from Triple-A Omaha to start against the Brewers’ Chad Patrick on Friday night, and Saturday’s game was set to feature Milwaukee rookie Brandon Sproat and Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo.

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