Brewers head into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, fifth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -129, Pirates +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of four straight games.

Milwaukee has a 13-13 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Brewers have a 9-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 16-11 overall and 8-6 in road games. The Pirates have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.30.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs for the Brewers. Gary Sanchez is 8 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn leads the Pirates with a .330 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBIs. Nick Gonzales is 14 for 37 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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