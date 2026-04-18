Braves try to keep win streak alive against the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (13-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15…

Atlanta Braves (13-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 2.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -129, Braves +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has an 8-11 record overall and a 5-8 record in home games. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .374.

Atlanta has a 13-7 record overall and a 5-3 record in road games. The Braves have gone 5-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with six home runs while slugging .522. Bryce Harper is 15 for 34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has three doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12 for 39 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Braves: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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