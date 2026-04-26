Braves and Phillies square off in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (9-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-9, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35…

Philadelphia Phillies (9-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-9, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (4-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -167, Phillies +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 19-9 record overall and a 9-5 record in home games. The Braves have a 16-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia is 4-8 on the road and 9-18 overall. The Phillies are 6-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .595. Michael Harris II is 16 for 32 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has six home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 13 for 38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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