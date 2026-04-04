Boston and Toronto meet for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (43-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (52-25, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Sunday, 3:30…

Toronto Raptors (43-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (52-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -9.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics are 33-15 in conference matchups. Boston scores 114.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Raptors are 30-17 in conference matchups. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.9 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.3.

The Celtics average 114.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 125-117 on Jan. 10, with Payton Pritchard scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 28.7 points, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 19.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 34.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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