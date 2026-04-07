Blue Jays RHP Ponce likely out for season because of knee surgery; Kirk to miss at least 6 weeks

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Cody Ponce needs surgery for his injured right knee and is expected to…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Cody Ponce needs surgery for his injured right knee and is expected to miss at least six months, likely ending his season after one abbreviated outing.

On March 30, Ponce left his first big league appearance since 2021 in the third inning after injuring his knee while pursuing an infield grounder.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is expected to miss at least six weeks after having surgery Tuesday on his fractured left thumb.

Kirk left Friday’s game in the 10th inning when his thumb was dislocated and fractured by a foul tip from White Sox outfielder Austin Hays.

Kirk was a first-time All-Star in 2022 and made the AL team again in 2025. He was also a Silver Slugger in 2022.

The news was better for three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who said he felt good one day after leaving his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after two innings because of forearm tendinitis.

Scherzer’s fastball averaged 93.4 miles per hour in his season debut, March 31 against Colorado. That dropped to 92.1 in Monday’s two innings against the Dodgers.

The veteran Scherzer, who re-signed with Toronto in February, said he intends to make his next start.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays put outfielder Addison Barger on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 6, because of a sprained left ankle. Last fall, Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history during Toronto’s 11-4 Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin was recalled from Class A Dunedin and is expected to start against Minnesota on Friday. Toronto also recalled infielder Tyler Fitzgerald from Triple-A Buffalo.

Signed to a one-year contract last week, Corbin started for Dunedin on Saturday and allowed one run in five innings.

Left-hander Josh Fleming, who relieved Scherzer and allowed four runs in three innings in Monday’s 14-2 loss, was designated for assignment.

The Blue Jays have lost five straight, matching their longest losing streak from last season.

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