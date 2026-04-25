Blue Jays put Lukes on IL with hamstring strain, promote Piñango and will start Yesavage on Tuesday

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put outfielder Nathan Lukes on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put outfielder Nathan Lukes on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Yohendrick Piñango from Triple-A Buffalo.

Also Saturday, the Blue Jays said right-hander Trey Yesavage will make his season debut by starting against Boston on Tuesday. Yesavage began the season on the injured list as he recovered from a shoulder impingement.

Yesavage, 22, made his big league debut last Sept. 15 and went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three regular-season games, then had a major role in Toronto’s run to Game 7 of the World Series. He went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six playoff appearances, including five starts, and struck out 39 batters in 27 2/3 postseason innings.

Yesavage went 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in four minor league rehab appearances, including three starts, the past two at Triple-A.

Lukes exited Friday’s game against Cleveland in the bottom of the first inning. He led off with a double but walked off following a brief discussion with the trainer and manager John Schneider.

Lukes’ double was his 11th hit in 21 at-bats. He previously had been struggling with dizziness and vision problems caused by vertigo. Lukes started the season 2 for 31 and was hitless in 23 at-bats in April before his recent surge.

Lukes becomes the 12th player on Toronto’s injured list, a group that also includes designated hitter George Springer (fractured left big toe), outfielder Addison Barger (sprained left ankle), catcher Alejandro Kirk (fractured left thumb) and outfielder Anthony Santander (left shoulder).

Piñango hit .288 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 22 games at Buffalo this season. He has yet to play in the majors.

To make room for Piñango on the 40-man roster, Toronto moved right-hander Yimi García (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

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