Blue Jays DH George Springer leaves game because of fractured left big toe

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins because of a fractured big toe on his left foot.

Miles Straw hit for Springer in the sixth inning.

Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third but completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base.

Manager John Schneider said Springer had an X-ray at the stadium, then left to undergo a CT scan.

“We’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Schneider said.

Toronto’s leadoff hitter, the veteran Springer came into Saturday’s game batting .189 with two home runs and six RBIs. He was a big part of Toronto’s run to the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 89 RBIs in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

“It will look a little bit different if George is not in there, obviously,” Schneider said. “We’ll kind of figure it out day by day if he’s not there.”

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays already have nine players on the injured list, including six pitchers. Injured position players include outfielder Anthony Santander (left shoulder), catcher Alejandro Kirk (left thumb) and outfielder Addison Barger (left ankle).

Toronto lost pitcher Cody Ponce less than three innings into his first start when the right-hander injured his knee pursuing a ground ball.

“If you try to map out the course of a six, seven-month season, these things are going to happen.,” Schneider said of the rash of injuries. “It’s just really unfortunate and weird that these things have happened within the first couple of weeks of the season, but I want the guys to just kind of continue to say ‘OK, what can we do now?’”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.