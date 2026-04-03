Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (32-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7…

Winnipeg Jets (32-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their five-game slide when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

Columbus is 38-26-12 overall and 20-10-8 at home. The Blue Jackets have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 234 goals.

Winnipeg has gone 14-17-6 on the road and 32-31-12 overall. The Jets have gone 29-9-8 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Jets won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 18 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 28 goals and 34 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out (upper-body).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee), Elias Salomonsson: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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