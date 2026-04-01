Blue Jackets come into matchup with the Hurricanes on losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-25-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-25-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to stop their four-game slide with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 17-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 47-21-6 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 20-8-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Columbus is 38-25-12 overall with an 11-9-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets are 13-3-5 in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 21 goals and 57 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored three goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Isac Lundestrom: day to day (undisclosed), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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