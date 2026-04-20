Big hits are already piling up in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

DENVER (AP) — The big hits always roll out this time of year. It’s just part of playoff hockey, especially…

DENVER (AP) — The big hits always roll out this time of year. It’s just part of playoff hockey, especially in the tone-setting first round.

So, keep that head on a swivel.

Through seven contests, teams are averaging a combined 86.9 hits per game, with the Carolina Hurricanes leading the list following their 57-hit performance in a 2-0 win over Ottawa.

A year ago in the Stanley Cup playoffs, there were a combined 79.2 hits per game through the opening 10 matchups and finished at 78. It’s typical for the physicality to be at its highest at the start of a Cup run.

You know, making a point and all.

“Sometimes, the best way to manage your emotions is to get into it, get physical, give a hit, take a hit,” said Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, whose team leads the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 heading into Game 2 on Tuesday night. “Whatever you’ve got to do to get involved physically, that tends to settle you down a bit.”

Known for their quickness, the Avalanche threw some of their weight around, too, in a 2-1 win over the Kings. They had 35 hits — only Utah had less with 30 — but Colorado averaged just over 16 hits a game in the regular season.

The Kings, meanwhile, had 49 hits Sunday.

“You’re battling against the same team, so it’s going to be like that all playoffs,” center Scott Laughton said.

Don’t forget about the extracurricular activity after the whistle, either. Those skirmishes, pushes and face rubs with the glove that sometimes avoid penalties.

There’s also defending your teammates. Landeskog took exception after Adrian Kempe hit defenseman Cale Makar in the back. Landeskog and Kempe went at it and both wound up with roughing penalties.

It’s a fine line for when to go for a big hit or hold back.

Montreal’s Josh Anderson knocked Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous out of the game with a high hit behind the net near midpoint of the second period. Tampa Bay cashed in on the ensuing power play after Anderson was called for charging. The Canadiens won 4-3 on a power-play goal in overtime after Jake Guentzel was called for high-sticking.

Buffalo, as it’s done for much of this season, proved it can play a rugged brand of hockey in rallying for a 4-3 win. The Sabres outhit the Bruins by a 53-38 margin. Top-line forward Alex Tuch led the way with 10 hits after having 82 all season.

The emotions spilled over in the Knights-Mammoth game, with forward Nic Dowd directing some pointed words at Utah’s Logan Cooley. Late in the third period, Dowd was shoved by Cooley following a faceoff. Dowd came out of the scrum with blood near his eye.

“It’s an emotional game,” Dowd said.

On Monday, Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi received a $5,000 fine for his head-butt of Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson in the first period. Durzi was called for roughing.

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN2)

Series: Canadiens lead 1-0.

The Lightning have lost four of their last five Game 1s of their opening rounds since winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and ’21.

“Game 1s are Game 1s,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I’ve been part of series where we’ve won them and lost the series, lost and won the series, and everything in between. That isn’t as much of a concern as how we lost it. If that’s going to be the way we keep going, then this series may not go as long as we thought.”

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Sabres lead 1-0.

The Sabres have been tested through the course of a season in which they went from last in the Eastern Conference standings in early December to winning the division. Some of that included not backing down when games got chippy.

“That’s been part of our strength, where we can wear people down,” coach Lindy Ruff recently said. “Some of the guys that maybe aren’t quite as tenacious become tenacious.”

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2)

Series: Golden Knights lead 1-0.

The Knights had a plus-47 third-period goal differential in the regular season. They outscored the Mammoth 3-0 in Game 1 in that period.

“Love the way we played,” said forward Cole Smith, who had a cut on his lip.

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Avalanche lead 1-0.

Los Angeles played a gritty game and held Colorado, the highest scoring team in the league, to two goals.

“Holding them to two, I think they’ve asked themselves the same question: Are they going to continue to win with two goals?” Kings interim coach D.J. Smith said.

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AP Sports Writers Rob Maaddi and Mark Anderson, and AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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