BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

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Dive into an absolutely loaded NBA betting slate tonight after redeeming the BetRivers promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will receive a fantastic welcome offer depending on the state they are located in, and can use this offer to check out the four NBA playoff games Saturday: Pistons vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Suns, Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus Tuesday

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

As mentioned above, the state you are located in will determine which one of these different types of offers you will receive with BetRivers. So, no matter where you are located, you will be able to redeem this promo code offer to receive a welcome bonus to use for the four NBA playoff games Saturday.

Of the four series, three of them feature the underdog either leading the series 2-1 (Timberwolves and Knicks), while the Magic stole home-court advantage over the Pistons by winning Game 1. It should be a great day of basketball that you can use BetRivers for this welcome bonus.

How to Redeem the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

Use BetRivers NBA Bonus Today

We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational spots. Here is a look at the current odds for today’s NBA postseason matchups:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5

Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5

Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5 New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5

New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Denver -1.5 | O/U 229.5

The Suns are in trouble down 2-0, but at least they are heading back to Phoenix with a chance to make it a series. Elsewhere, the road teams are underdogs in the remaining three games, making tonight’s slate a fun slate with a ton of intrigue.