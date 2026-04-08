Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for All MLB, NBA, Masters Entries This Week

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Start placing entries on the Masters, MLB and NBA games when you redeem the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries for these events and more.







All new users who sign up will receive two no sweat entries for $100 each, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before the Thunder and Clippers tip off, it is critical to have all the details necessary to claim your welcome bonus. We put a lot of stock in making sure you maximize value right out of the gate. Check out the overview below for this Western Conference showdown.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

Analyzing the Betr Welcome Offer

The Betr promo code unlocks an exciting welcome offer exclusively for new Betr customers looking to find an analytical edge in the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) vs. LA Clippers (LAC) matchup. By signing up with the code WTOP, you will receive two no-sweat entries to use on the game, along with a free pick to jumpstart your platform experience.

If either of your predictions falls short during the action, Betr has you covered. You will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. To claim this promotion before the 10:00 PM ET scheduled tip-off, you must meet the standard eligibility criteria. This offer is available only to first-time players who meet the necessary age requirements and are currently located in a participating state. Once registered, you can confidently build your entries knowing your first two picks have a built-in safety net.

NBA Entries Tonight via Betr

If you are looking to build your first no-sweat entries on Betr, player props are the smartest place to hunt for value. We’ve seen time and time again that focusing on specific, data-backed player matchups is how you secure a genuine advantage over the consensus lines. Below are the seven players with the highest over/under point totals for tonight’s contest:

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 Kawhi Leonard 26.5 Darius Garland 18.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 Brook Lopez 9.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 7.5

It goes without saying that Oklahoma City’s offensive engine, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a focal point. With a prop line of 29.5 points, and currently averaging a stellar 31.3 points per game on 55.4% shooting from the field, projecting him to clear his total presents excellent value.

On the LA side, Kawhi Leonard presents a similarly attractive opportunity. His points prop sits at 26.5, but he has been producing 28.1 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor. Point guard Darius Garland also provides strong upside; his season average of 20.4 points gives him a comfortable cushion over his 18.5 total.

The data continues to highlight the over when examining the Thunder’s versatile supporting cast. Both Jalen Williams (17.0 PPG) and Chet Holmgren (16.9 PPG) are averaging well above their respective lines of 15.5 and 14.5.

Conversely, if you are analyzing the board for a logical under to anchor your entry, Clippers center Brook Lopez might be your sharpest play. His prop is set at 9.5 points, but he is averaging just 8.2 points per game this season.

Official Steps to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus for tonight’s Thunder vs. Clippers matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Most importantly, entering the promo code WTOP during sign-up is required to successfully activate the promotion.

Completing your registration with the required code will trigger your welcome reward, granting you $200 in total bonus value. This safety net is distributed as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Once your account is verified and ready to go, you can apply these tokens to your predictions for tonight’s action. If either of your qualifying entries loses, the promotion kicks in: you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to the maximum total of $200. This ensures your bankroll stays protected on your first night of NBA picks.