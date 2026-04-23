BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NFL Draft

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can get started with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who signs up in MI, NJ, PA and WV can use promo code TOP150 to get a $150 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

This is a great time to sign up and start locking in bonuses on the NBA Playoffs, NFL Draft, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB or any other game. New players can hit the ground running during this busy night in sports.

Claim $1,500 NBA Bet With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Review the table below to find the specific bonus code and welcome offer available in your location:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 or TOP1500 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can activate a special “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Just place a $10 wager on the matchup, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet. If your pick on Knicks-Hawks or any other game comes up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a second chance to get in on the winning action.

How to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

If you are looking to get in on the postseason action, here is a look at the latest BetMGM odds for all the matchups on the schedule:

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Hawks +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Knicks -120 | Hawks +100 Total: O/U 216.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread: Cavaliers -2.5 (-115) | Raptors +2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cavaliers -149 | Raptors +125 Total: O/U 221.5

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Nuggets -135 | Timberwolves +115 Total: O/U 233.5



The slate is headlined by a heavyweight clash between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Oddsmakers expect a high-scoring affair, setting the total at 233.5. Denver’s Nikola Jokić has been filling the stat sheet, averaging 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per playoff game, while backcourt running mate Jamal Murray is pouring in 30.0 points per contest. They will look to hold off Anthony Edwards, who is driving Minnesota with 26.0 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland enters as a 2.5-point road favorite, backed by a staggering 120.5 points per game and 53.7% field goal shooting. Donovan Mitchell is leading the charge for the Cavaliers, averaging a blistering 31.0 points on 55.8% shooting. Toronto will look to keep pace by leaning on the tandem of Scottie Barnes (23.5 points, 6.0 assists) and RJ Barrett (23.0 points on 65.4% shooting).

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Getting Started

Ready to get in on the postseason action between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks? Activating your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before tip-off:

Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM website and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct bonus code for your location. Use promo code TOP150 if you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For users in all other participating states, enter promo code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is created and verified, you must deposit at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure methods to safely fund your account. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your promo code applied, you are all set to place your initial bet on the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup or any other NBA Postseason game.

By following these steps, you will successfully activate the offer and secure your BetMGM sign-up bonus.