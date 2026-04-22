BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus on NBA Playoffs, Yankees-Red Sox, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who signs up in select states with promo code TOP150 can start with a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action this week. Between the NBA, NHL and MLB, there should be something for every type of sports fan. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this BetMGM Sportsbook offer.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before placing a wager on the upcoming slate of games, review the specific promotional offer available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 22, 2026

As the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to tip off, new bettors have a prime opportunity to capitalize on the NBA Playoffs. By claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can opt into a highly rewarding “bet $10, get $150” promotion. To qualify, simply register and place a $10 wager on an upcoming game. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

If you are wagering from any other participating U.S. state, your BetMGM bonus code activates a substantial $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can place your first bet on either the Suns or the Thunder with added peace of mind. Should your initial wager lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake, up to a maximum of $1,500, in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you maintain a stake in the action as the postseason unfolds.

Betting on the NBA Playoffs This Week

Here is the BetMGM odds breakdown for the upcoming NBA schedule:

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline: OKC -2500 / PHX +1050 Spread: OKC -17.5 (-105) / PHX +17.5 (-115) Total (Over/Under): 215.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Moneyline: DET -400 / ORL +310 Spread: DET -8.5 (-110) / ORL +8.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 218.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The Suns vs. Thunder tilt headlines the schedule. Oklahoma City enters as a massive home favorite, backed by a suffocating 87.6 Defensive Rating in the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in Game 1 with 25 points and seven assists, while Chet Holmgren anchored the frontcourt with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Williams also made a major impact, posting 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. On the other side, Phoenix struggled out of the gate, surrendering a 129.2 Defensive Rating. The Suns will need a hero effort from Devin Booker, who scored 23 points with six rebounds in Game 1, to keep pace against this elite OKC unit.

Meanwhile, the Magic vs. Pistons matchup offers an intriguing clash of styles. Detroit is a steady home favorite. The key factor is Cade Cunningham, who was completely unguardable in Game 1, exploding for 39 points on 48.1% shooting while adding five rebounds and four assists in over 40 minutes of action. He will battle Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, who put up a strong 23 points and nine rebounds in the opener.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to unlock your promotional offer before tip-off: