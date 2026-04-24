BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-76ers, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NBA action this weekend by signing up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can register with promo code TOP150 and secure a $150 bonus. Click here to sign up.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this weekend, but there is no shortage of options available on BetMGM Sportsbook. The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are heating up as well as the NBA season. Not to mention, bettors in select states can make picks on the NFL Draft.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Grab $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

Review the table below to find the specific promo details and bonus codes available in your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 24, 2026

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for the regional “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply sign up, place a minimum $10 wager on the game, and if your bet is a winner, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows you to comfortably place your first bet on the Lakers-Rockets game, knowing that if your wager loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Before tip-off, be sure to check out the latest odds. Here is the complete BetMGM betting schedule for the upcoming slate:

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Moneyline: Lakers +265 | Rockets -333 Spread: Lakers +8.5 (-110) | Rockets -8.5 (-110) Total: O/U 207.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: Celtics -303 | 76ers +245 Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-102) | 76ers +7.5 (-118) Total: O/U 215.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline: Spurs -137 | Trail Blazers +115 Spread: Spurs -2.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110) Total: O/U 219.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Marquee NBA Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets The Rockets enter as heavy 8.5-point home favorites over the Lakers. Houston’s offense has been powered by Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, alongside Amen Thompson’s impressive 16.5 points and 8.0 assists. Los Angeles faces a steep challenge with Luka Dončić still out due to a hamstring injury. The Lakers will rely on the veteran brilliance of LeBron James, who continues to stuff the stat sheet with 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game this postseason.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Boston hits the road as 7.5-point favorites against a battered Philadelphia squad. The Celtics have been an offensive juggernaut, led by Jaylen Brown’s blistering 31.0 points per game on 48.9% shooting. Jayson Tatum has been equally dominant on the glass, averaging a massive double-double with 22.0 points and 12.5 rebounds.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the postseason action before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion: