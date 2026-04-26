BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-76ers Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet ahead of the next NBA game. Set up a new account in select states with promo code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to redeem either offer.

This massive dual-offer promotion is the perfect way to build a bankroll before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets take the court. There are also options on BetMGM Sportsbook in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Here is a complete breakdown of the available BetMGM welcome promotions:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2026

Navigating the promotions for the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets is simple. Depending on where you are betting from, BetMGM has tailored its welcome bonuses to provide maximum value for this high-stakes matchup.

Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a $150 bonus. To qualify, simply place a $10 wager on the game, and if your ticket is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

For new users registering in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides a safety net for your initial wager. If your first bet loses, your account will be refunded with bonus bets matching your stake, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Sunday NBA Playoff Preview, Betting Odds

Here is the complete schedule and odds for the upcoming NBA postseason matchups. You can lock in these lines at BetMGM:

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Spread: Lakers +4.5 (-110) | Rockets -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Lakers +140 | Rockets -169 Total: O/U 207.5

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-110) | 76ers +7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Celtics -303 | 76ers +245 Total: O/U 213.5

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Spread: Spurs -4.5 (-115) | Trail Blazers +4.5 (-105) Moneyline: Spurs -200 | Trail Blazers +165 Total: O/U 218.5



Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers The Celtics enter Philadelphia as heavy 7.5-point favorites, backed by an offense averaging 109.3 points per game and boasting a pristine bill of health. Jaylen Brown has been unstoppable, averaging 29.0 points per game on 50.8% shooting, while Jayson Tatum is nearly averaging a double-double with 23.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The 76ers will be hard-pressed to keep pace as Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. are both listed on the injury report. With Embiid sidelined, Philadelphia will rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who is currently putting up 27.0 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets The Lakers head into their matchup undefeated in their last three outings, riding an incredibly efficient offense that is shooting 51.2% from the field. LeBron James continues to turn back the clock, stuffing the stat sheet with 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. They catch a reeling Rockets squad that has dropped three straight and is missing key pieces.

How to Unlock BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your promotion ahead of the opening tip: