BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs Monday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesDon’t miss out on the chance to grab a $1,500 first bet on the NBA with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. New players can use promo code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a $150 bonus. Click here to sign up and claim either offer. Take advantage of this offer in time for Monday’s NBA games. There are three matchups to choose from — Pistons-Magic, Thunder-Suns and Nuggets-Timberwolves. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA Playoffs.
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First BetBefore the action begins, review the table below to ensure you apply the correct code for your location:
|BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Promo Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 27, 2026
How to Bet on the NBA This WeekHere are the current NBA odds available for the upcoming slate at BetMGM:
- Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic
- Spread: DET -2.5 (-118) / ORL +2.5 (-102)
- Moneyline: DET -154 / ORL +125
- Total: O/U 214.5
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
- Spread: OKC -10.5 (-110) / PHX +10.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: OKC -500 / PHX +375
- Total: O/U 213.5
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
- Spread: DEN -11.5 (-110) / MIN +11.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: DEN -588 / MIN +425
- Total: O/U 222.5
Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500Follow these easy steps to activate your exclusive postseason offer:
- Create an Account: Visit their desktop site to begin registration. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter promo code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, apply promo code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and successfully verified, head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s available secure banking methods.
- Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your promo code activated, you are ready to get in on the action. Place your qualifying first wager on any eligible matchup to unlock your respective welcome bonus.