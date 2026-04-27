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BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs Monday

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Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a $1,500 first bet on the NBA with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. New players can use promo code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a $150 bonus. Click here to sign up and claim either offer.
Take advantage of this offer in time for Monday’s NBA games. There are three matchups to choose from — Pistons-Magic, Thunder-Suns and Nuggets-Timberwolves. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA Playoffs.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before the action begins, review the table below to ensure you apply the correct code for your location:
BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500
New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer
Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2026
If you are a new customer located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can utilize the BetMGM promo code to unlock an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. Simply place a $10 wager on the NBA action, and if your bet wins, you will be credited with $150 in bonus bets. For basketball fans residing in all other participating US states, the BetMGM promo code provides access to a massive $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion serves as a high-value safety net for your initial wager. If you place a bet of up to $1,500 on a game and it loses, BetMGM will completely refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a second chance to successfully navigate the NBA slate.

How to Bet on the NBA This Week

Here are the current NBA odds available for the upcoming slate at BetMGM:
  • Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic
    • Spread: DET -2.5 (-118) / ORL +2.5 (-102)
    • Moneyline: DET -154 / ORL +125
    • Total: O/U 214.5
  • Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
    • Spread: OKC -10.5 (-110) / PHX +10.5 (-110)
    • Moneyline: OKC -500 / PHX +375
    • Total: O/U 213.5
  • Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
    • Spread: DEN -11.5 (-110) / MIN +11.5 (-110)
    • Moneyline: DEN -588 / MIN +425
    • Total: O/U 222.5
Two major matchups stand out on the schedule. The heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Phoenix Suns. Oklahoma City has been dominant across the board. Even with Jalen Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying the offensive load, averaging an incredible 34.7 points and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. The Thunder can end this series with a sweep on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves as massive 11.5-point home favorites. Denver’s Nikola Jokić continues to post absurd numbers, leading the way with 25.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. The lopsided betting line reflects a severely depleted Timberwolves squad. Minnesota will be without star guard Anthony Edwards (knee hyperextension/bone bruise) and Donte DiVincenzo (torn Achilles), severely hampering their offensive firepower against a formidable Nuggets front. If basketball is not your primary focus, this BetMGM welcome offer provides the flexibility to dive into other major sports. New users can also apply their initial wager or resulting bonus bets to the ongoing action in the MLB and NHL Playoffs.

Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Follow these easy steps to activate your exclusive postseason offer:
  1. Create an Account: Visit their desktop site to begin registration. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity.
  2. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter promo code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, apply promo code TOP1500.
  3. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and successfully verified, head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s available secure banking methods.
  4. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your promo code activated, you are ready to get in on the action. Place your qualifying first wager on any eligible matchup to unlock your respective welcome bonus.

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