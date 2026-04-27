BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2026

How to Bet on the NBA This Week

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Spread: DET -2.5 (-118) / ORL +2.5 (-102) Moneyline: DET -154 / ORL +125 Total: O/U 214.5

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns Spread: OKC -10.5 (-110) / PHX +10.5 (-110) Moneyline: OKC -500 / PHX +375 Total: O/U 213.5

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Spread: DEN -11.5 (-110) / MIN +11.5 (-110) Moneyline: DEN -588 / MIN +425 Total: O/U 222.5



Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Create an Account: Visit their desktop site to begin registration. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter promo code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, apply promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and successfully verified, head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s available secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your promo code activated, you are ready to get in on the action. Place your qualifying first wager on any eligible matchup to unlock your respective welcome bonus.