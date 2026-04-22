BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs + MLB Games

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As the Suns and Thunder gear up for Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff clash, new users can capitalize on a massive welcome offer to build their bankrolls by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for this Suns-Thunder game along with the Magic vs. Pistons tonight.







The BetMGM new user bonus allows new bettors from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For users in all other legal online sports betting states, the offer is a $1,500 First-Bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Whether you are laying the massive points with the Oklahoma City Thunder or backing the Phoenix Suns as a contrarian longshot, these welcome promotions provide exceptional value. Ahead of this critical April 22, 2026 matchup, new users can apply the corresponding promo code for their state to secure their bonus.

Here is a full breakdown of the available promotions, necessary codes, and standard requirements to get started before tip-off:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

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Claim a $150 Bonus or a $1,500 First-Bet Offer

If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For data-driven fans located in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides exclusive access to the highly popular $1,500 First-Bet offer. This promotion creates an excellent safety net for making a substantial initial wager. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place your first bet on the Suns or Thunder; if your prediction falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire wager in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum, keeping you in the game for future matchups.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Analysis via BetMGM

The Phoenix Suns will look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their Western Conference First Round series. Scheduled for April 22, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET, this matchup carries heavy implications for series futures prices. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after a commanding 119-84 victory in the series opener, putting immense early pressure on the Phoenix Suns to respond on the road.

Bet Type Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +17.5 (-115) -17.5 (-105) Moneyline +1050 -2500 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 22, 2026 from BetMGM.

Statistically, Game 1 showcased a massive gap between the two rosters. The Oklahoma City Thunder posted an elite 41.6 Net Rating, holding the Phoenix Suns to just 84 points on a miserable 35 percent shooting from the field (29-of-83). Offensively, the Thunder fired on all cylinders, racking up 119 points, dominating the glass with 54 rebounds, and effortlessly distributing 28 assists.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this critical postseason matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. To get started, new users need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your betting eligibility.

When setting up your profile, you must apply the appropriate promo code for your region to secure your value. Be sure to use bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, WV) or bonus code TOP1500 (for all other states) depending on your current location.

Once your account is successfully verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided by the sportsbook to activate the offer. After your initial deposit is processed, you are locked in and ready to place your qualifying wager on the Phoenix Suns or Oklahoma City Thunder before they tip off on April 22, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET.