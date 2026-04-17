BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Mets-Cubs, MLB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is an easy way to secure one of two no-brainer welcome offers for Friday’s action. Bet on MLB games like Mets vs. Cubs or tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups with a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Details

Whether you project a strong outing from the New York Mets with Kodai Senga on the mound or prefer the NBA Play-In Tournament games, utilizing the sign-up offer you qualify for is a great way to jumpstart your account.

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the two offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed On April 17 Information Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code: $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Understanding the distinct mechanisms of these promotions is crucial for maximizing their value. For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia looking to sign up, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a “bet $10, get $150” promotion. If your qualifying $10 wager on the Mets, Cubs or any other team wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets.

For sports bettors in all other legal US sports betting markets, the signature $1,500 first-bet offer is secured. If your opening wager is incorrect, BetMGM matches your initial losing wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, granting you secondary capital to deploy on future markets.

BetMGM MLB Bonus Code For Mets vs. Cubs

The New York Mets (7-12) travel to face the Chicago Cubs (9-9) at Wrigley Field this afternoon. Review the basic betting odds below:

Bet Type New York Mets Chicago Cubs Moneyline +125 -150 Total Over 10 (-115) Under 10 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-145) -1.5 (+120)

From an analytical standpoint, the Chicago Cubs enter this contest as standard home favorites, though situational data suggests a degree of volatility. Through the early stages of the 2026 season, the Cubs are just 3-5 when favored by the oddsmakers, which includes a subpar 2-3 record as the home favorite. Conversely, the New York Mets have struggled on the road, posting a 4-6 away record while going 2-3 when priced as the betting underdog. New York is also in the middle of an eight game losing streak.

The most glaring discrepancy in this matchup lies in the offensive production metrics. Chicago has maintained a quantifiable advantage at the plate, collectively hitting .248 with a .727 OPS. Their efficiency is evident in their run production, generating 94 runs, 84 RBIs, and 47 extra-base hits across 617 at-bats. The Mets’ lineup, by comparison, has failed to establish a consistent baseline, especially since Juan Soto’s injury. New York is batting a sluggish .220 as a team, resulting in an anemic .617 OPS. Across a larger sample of 646 at-bats, the Mets have only managed 65 total runs, 62 RBIs, and 41 extra-base hits. That 110-point gap in team OPS gives the Cubs a distinct offensive edge heading into this matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code For NBA Play-In Tournament Tonight

While the MLB slate offers compelling data points, sharp bettors understand the value of diversifying across high-leverage markets. Your BetMGM bonus code is equally applicable to tonight’s high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament games:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Whether you are analyzing the pace and possession metrics in an Eastern Conference matchup, or evaluating the offensive efficiency in a Western Conference clash, the $1,500 first-bet offer or $150 bonus promotion can be seamlessly applied to these pivotal postseason contests.

Secure Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Securing your promotional capital before the first pitch at Wrigley Field or tip-off in the Play-In Tournament requires a few simple steps. Follow this logical progression to register and fund your account: