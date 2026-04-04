BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus MLB, NBA, Final Four Games

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Dive into an awesome Final Four Saturday after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Set up a new account to redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on the state you are located in.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Final Four Saturday

Whether you are looking to back a team against the spread or wager on the point total in tonight’s top-tier matchups, the latest welcome promos provide massive value for new bettors. Here is a quick overview of the available sign-up offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Finding Value with a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

The latest BetMGM bonus code gives savvy bettors exceptional flexibility to attack the consensus odds for tonight’s premium college basketball matchups. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, which pays out the reward if your initial $10 wager cashes.

For college basketball fans registering in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the choice is straightforward. New users in these regions will automatically be enrolled in the $1,500 first-bet offer. Whether you are laying the points with a heavy favorite on the moneyline or backing a live underdog against the spread, this promotional structure ensures your initial wager carries an extra layer of security as you build your bankroll.

Take Advantage of BetMGM CBB Bonus Saturday

Here is the rundown of the current odds for tonight’s marquee college basketball slate:

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UConn Huskies Moneyline: Illinois -133 | UConn +110 Spread: Illinois -1.5 (-115) | UConn +1.5 (-105) Total: 139.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Michigan Wolverines vs. Arizona Wildcats Moneyline: Michigan -125 | Arizona +105 Spread: Michigan -1.5 (-110) | Arizona +1.5 (-110) Total: 157.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)



The Illinois Fighting Illini are slight, 1.5-point favorites against the UConn Huskies. We put a lot of stock in frontcourt matchups, and you must keep a close eye on the glass here. UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. is a dominant force all tournament, and especially against Duke in the Elite 8. Illinois counters with Keaton Wagler, alongside forward David Mirkovic. Backing Illinois at a short minus number requires trusting their interior presence against Reed.

The late Eastern Time tip-off features a heavyweight clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is fueled by the dynamic scoring of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, while Motiejus Krivas anchors the paint with 10 blocks in the tournament. Michigan matches that intensity with forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who stuffs the stat sheet. Down low, Michigan’s Aday Mara will challenge the Wildcats’ frontcourt, bringing his own elite rim protection with an impressive 11 blocks of his own.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming this BetMGM sportsbook offer is a quick and straightforward process to complete before the games get underway. It goes without saying that locking in the best possible welcome bonus is step one in building a profitable betting portfolio. To get started, users will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM. During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and secure your account.

When prompted for a promo code, ensure you use the correct one for your location to lock in your bonus:

Bonus Code TOP150: Use this code if you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

Use this code if you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Bonus Code TOP1500: Use this code if you are registering in any other eligible state.

Once your account is set up and the appropriate bonus code is applied, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. After your deposit clears, you are ready to navigate to the college basketball section, evaluate the futures prices and overnight lines, and place your wagers on tonight’s action.