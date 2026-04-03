BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Wolves-76ers, NBA, Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Overview

Age Requirement: Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must be 21 years of age or older. Location: Must be physically present in a participating legal U.S. state where BetMGM operates (offer not available in NY).

Must be physically present in a participating legal U.S. state where BetMGM operates (offer not available in NY). New Customers Only: This offer is exclusively for new users registering their first BetMGM account.

This offer is exclusively for new users registering their first BetMGM account. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer. First Bet Protection: Only your first real-money wager qualifies. If the bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets matching your initial stake.

Only your first real-money wager qualifies. If the bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets matching your initial stake. Bonus Bet Expiration: Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and will expire if not used within the specified timeframe outlined by BetMGM (typically 7 days).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Eligible States All Participating Legal US States (Except NY) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Your $1,500 First Bet Offer

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +154 -189 Total Points Over 234.5 (-115) Under 234.5 (-105)

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Offer

Register a New Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their official website to start the registration process. You will need to create your account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. Enter the bonus code TOP1500 to lock in your massive welcome offer. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your registration is approved, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to officially activate the promotion. Place Your First Bet: With your account fully funded, navigate to the NBA betting markets. Place your initial wager on tonight’s 07:00 PM EDT showdown between the Timberwolves and 76ers. If it loses, BetMGM has your back with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Terms and Conditions Summary

Age Requirement: Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must be 21 years of age or older. Location: Must be physically present in a participating legal U.S. state where BetMGM operates (offer not available in NY).

Must be physically present in a participating legal U.S. state where BetMGM operates (offer not available in NY). New Customers Only: This offer is exclusively for new users registering their first BetMGM account.

This offer is exclusively for new users registering their first BetMGM account. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer. First Bet Protection: Only your first real-money wager qualifies. If the bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets matching your initial stake.

Only your first real-money wager qualifies. If the bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets matching your initial stake. Bonus Bet Expiration: Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and will expire if not used within the specified timeframe outlined by BetMGM (typically 7 days).

Let’s rev up the bankroll for tonight’s hardwood showdown. New BetMGM users can smash the books with a premium welcome offer ahead of this massive NBA clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. By using theduring registration, bettors across participating legal U.S. states unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.That means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if the pick doesn’t cover. It’s the ultimate built-in protection before these two squads tip-off.Before you rip into the betting markets, make sure you understand the rules of engagement. Here is a summary of the terms and conditions for the BetMGM TOP1500 offer:Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers take the court, you can set yourself up for success. We’re staring down a massive late-season duel, and BetMGM provides the perfect safety net to give your bankroll a serious boost. Review the table below to find the specific bonus code and promotion details available in your state so you can claim the right offer ahead of tip-off:As the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to clash at Xfinity Mobile Arena, new bettors have a prime opportunity to lock in an elite sportsbook promotion. BetMGM exclusively features this highly popular $1,500 first-bet offer to ensure that when you place your initial wager on this Philadelphia showdown, you have absolute built-in protection. Simply apply the BetMGM bonus codeduring registration, lock in your prediction, and if your bet doesn’t pan out, your account will be credited with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to keep you humming for the rest of the week.The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tip-off is scheduled for April 03, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT, with broadcast coverage provided by FDSN and NBCS-PH. Both teams have battled through a grueling 76-game schedule so far this season. With the playoffs looming, late-season desperation figures to kick in, making this matchup a crucial test of depth and endurance.Odds as of April 03, 2026, at 6:02 PM UTC from MGM odds.The Philadelphia 76ers enter this contest as 4.5-point favorites and have been humming on their home floor. Bettors backing the home team will note they are an impressive 4-1 against the spread as a favorite over their last five games, and 4-1 outright at home following a win. However, we’re backing a rebound-minded Minnesota squad. Despite being road underdogs, the Minnesota Timberwolves have proven they can smash through fatigue. Over their last five games, they are 4-1 straight up when playing in the second half of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves bring a potent road offense into Philadelphia, averaging 117.80 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. They also hold a clear overall season efficiency advantage, boasting a 4.4 Net Rate compared to the 76ers’ 0.2. Philadelphia will rely on a home offense that averages 116.60 points per game, but they will need to crack a Minnesota defense that currently allows just 109.6 points per 100 possessions. Minnesota will be up for the duel.Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5. We expect the road dogs to cover the spread and slam the door on a potential blowout. As for the o/u, scheduling trends heavily favor a high-scoring affair for the visitors; the over has hit in seven of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last eight road games played on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect both offenses to rev up and hit the Over 234.5.Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this April 03 matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get your account ready before tip-off:Before you rip into the betting markets, make sure you understand the rules of engagement. Here is a summary of the terms and conditions for the BetMGM TOP1500 offer: