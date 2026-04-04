BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UConn-Illinois, Final Four Games

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The Final Four is set up to be an instant classic, and you can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in. This gives you plenty of ammo to use on a fantastic Michigan vs. Arizona game on Saturday







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Final Four

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

When utilizing the BetMGM bonus code for this monumental college basketball showdown, the promotional value you receive depends on your state. Users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins.

For sports bettors residing in all other eligible U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the BetMGM welcome promotion exclusively features the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This serves as a premium safety net as you dive into the college basketball postseason action. Simply place your very first wager on the platform, and if that initial bet falls short, BetMGM ensures you get a second chance by refunding your original wager in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Michigan vs. Arizona Betting Preview via BetMGM

The Michigan Wolverines (31-3) take on the Arizona Wildcats (32-2) in a monumental Final Four clash, scheduled for 8:49 PM ET. With Michigan representing the Big Ten and Arizona representing the Big 12, this matchup features two of the highest-octane offenses in the nation.

Michigan vs. Arizona Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Michigan Wolverines Arizona Wildcats Spread -1.5 (-102) +1.5 (-118) Moneyline -118 -102 Total Points o157.5 (-110) u157.5 (-110)

When analyzing the offensive firepower and team trends, both squads have been steamrolling their competition throughout the NCAA Tournament. Michigan has been an offensive juggernaut, outscoring opponents by an average of 22.5 points per game. They are led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is averaging an incredible 21 points and 7.25 rebounds per game while shooting 59.2% from the field. Aday Mara (13.5 PPG) and Morez Johnson Jr. (13.8 PPG, 7.75 RPG) add essential depth to the Wolverines’ frontcourt.

On the other side, the Arizona Wildcats boast an equally terrifying +20.5 point differential, holding their opponents to just 69.0 points per game. Arizona’s balanced scoring attack is anchored by Brayden Burries, who is averaging 17.8 points on 57.9% shooting. He is closely supported by Koa Peat, who puts up 17.5 points and 6.75 rebounds per game, and Ivan Kharchenkov, who chips in 14.0 points and 6.5 boards.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the Final Four

Ready to get in on the action for this monumental postseason clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Arizona Wildcats? Claiming this offer is a quick and seamless process. Just follow these simple steps to get started: