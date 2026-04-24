BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Friday

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All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for a Friday night filled with NBA playoff action with three games on tap. Create a new account and receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet (depending on your state) to use for any of these NBA games tonight, or any other sport such as the NHL playoffs or MLB regular season.







The BetMGM new user bonus allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins. Users from all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they lose. Claim this promo today and secure a massive analytical advantage as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers take the court.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs Friday

Before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip off on April 24, 2026, savvy bettors can choose between two excellent sportsbook promotions. Depending on your location, you can secure either a guaranteed bonus bet return or a massive first-bet safety net to use on this crucial playoff clash.

Here is a breakdown of the available promotions, bonus codes, and eligible states for the upcoming NBA matchup:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 24th, 2026

Whether you are laying the points with the highly efficient Boston Celtics or backing the Philadelphia 76ers as a home underdog, BetMGM ensures your first wager comes with serious value.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

As the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to clash in the 2025 NBA Postseason, new players can capitalize on the BetMGM bonus code to unlock substantial value. We put a lot of stock in finding spots with minimal risk, and this offer provides exactly that. For users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer, allowing you to turn a small qualifying wager into a sizable bonus if your prediction hits.

New users registering from all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV are exclusively eligible for the $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides an excellent safety net as you dive into this critical Eastern Conference battle. The first-bet offer ensures that if your initial wager falls short, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets to keep your postseason bankroll alive for future futures prices and daily action.

Celtics vs. Sixers Odds, Preview via BetMGM

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 24, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT as their 2025 postseason battle continues. This matchup is a pivotal game in the Eastern Conference First Round. With two games already completed in the series, the pressure continues to mount as these historic rivals battle to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Bet Type Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Spread -7.5 (-105) +7.5 (-115) Moneyline -303 +240 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 24, 2026 at BetMGM.

Statistically, the Boston Celtics have controlled the first two games of this First Round series, boasting a dominant Net Rate of 8.8. Boston’s offense operates with lethal efficiency, averaging 110.0 points and 27.5 assists per game while maintaining a stellar .560 True Shooting Percentage. Conversely, the Philadelphia 76ers are managing just 101.0 points and 19.0 assists per game with a .520 True Shooting Percentage. Rebounding is another critical market factor leaning heavily toward the visitors; the Boston Celtics have secured a 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with these exclusive promotional offers before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your preferred welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Download the sportsbook app or visit the desktop site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full legal name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct bonus code for your specific location to ensure you lock in the best value. If you are registering from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter the bonus code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150” offer. If you are located in all other eligible states, enter the bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods in order to fully activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place your first real-money wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Whether you are placing a $10 qualifying wager to chase that $150 bonus or utilizing the full $1,500 safety net to back a moneyline longshot, completing these steps ensures your account is properly staked for this critical postseason clash.