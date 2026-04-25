BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Games Saturday

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If you are looking to attack today’s NBA playoff slate—headlined by two fun afternoon games between the Pistons vs. Magic and Thunder vs. Suns—you can claim a highly lucrative welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







Depending on your location, this offer provides two distinct ways to find value ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial wager wins, while players in all other participating US states can take advantage of a $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your opening wager loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs Saturday

It is never too early to look at how today’s wagers will set you up for longer-term futures prices, and locking in your welcome bonus today is the smartest way to start. As the Pistons and Magic prepare to battle on April 25, new users can secure their respective regional offers. You can find the specific promotional details and codes for your state below.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 if your bet wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

For sports fans in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, using the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 activates an excellent “Bet $10, Get $150” proposition. To qualify, simply register a new account and place a $10 initial wager on any market. If your first bet is a winner, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets to fuel the rest of your NBA playoff action. We put a lot of stock in promos like this because they offer a tremendous return on a very low-risk entry point.

Meanwhile, new users located in all other participating US states have access to a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer using the code TOP1500. This promotion serves as a high-leverage safety net against the consensus odds. If you place your first bet on the Pistons, Magic, or a heavy longshot, and it doesn’t hit, BetMGM will refund 100% of your initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This structure ensures that even if variance bites your opening prediction, you will still have plenty of firepower to keep grinding out value throughout the postseason.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Saturday Afternoon

If you are ready to put this bankroll injection to work on today’s 2025 postseason action, here are the latest lines directly from BetMGM:

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-110) | Magic +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Pistons -154 | Magic +125 Total: O/U 214.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns Spread: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Suns +9.5 (-110) Moneyline: Thunder -455 | Suns +340 Total: O/U 214.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to jump into the action for the upcoming April 25 postseason slate? Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before the afternoon tip-off: