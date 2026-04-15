BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Magic-Sixers, NBA, MLB

Creating a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is one of the best ways to get ready for the NBA Play-In Tournament or the Wednesday Major League Baseball schedule. Secure a $1,500 safety net or get a $150 bonus offer depending on your location and bet on games like Magic-Sixers. Click here to sign up.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For NBA Play-In Matchups
If you are analyzing the board for the Play-In Tournament tonight, review the core details of this offer before signing up:
|BetMGM Offers
|Codes + Information
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Offer Verified
|April 15th, 2026
BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $1,500 First Bet Or $150 Bonus
As the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to tip off their Play-In Tournament matchup, new bettors have two distinct paths to build their starting bankroll. For users located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, (hey Sixers fans!) the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly efficient “Bet $10, Get $150” structure. A successful $10 qualifying wager yields $150 in bonus bets, providing a low-risk entry point to capitalize on the postseason.
For players situated in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, the BetMGM bonus code activates a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion effectively acts as downside protection on your initial investment. If your first bet on the Magic, Sixers, or any other market loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500, granting you a second chance to secure a return on a future wager.
BetMGM In-App Promos
Beyond the initial welcome offer, BetMGM provides ongoing value through a rotation of daily in-app promotions. Leveraging these tools correctly can increase your expected value (EV) across multiple sports:
- NBA Playoffs Odds Boost Token: Apply this token to increase your potential payout on eligible NBA postseason markets without taking on additional risk.
- MLB Odds Boost Token: Optimize your baseball betting strategy by boosting the return on specific Major League Baseball moneylines, spreads, or totals.
- Fast Break: A daily free-to-play interactive game that gives users a chance to score bonus bets and other site credits.
- Golf Odds Boost Token: Ideal for weekend PGA Tour events, allowing you to extract better odds on outright tournament winners or specific player props.
Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Follow these instructions before tip-off to officially secure your bonus:
- Create and Register Your Account: Click here to sign up with this offer. You will need to input standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and home address—to verify your identity and ensure regulatory compliance.
- Apply the Bonus Code: Enter the code TOP1500 to secure your reward.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, access the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to successfully trigger the promotion.
- Place Your Wager: With a funded account and your specific promo code locked in, analyze the board and place your qualifying first bet on the Heat, the Hornets, or any other available NBA market.