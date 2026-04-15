BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Magic-Sixers, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is one of the best ways to get ready for the NBA Play-In Tournament or the Wednesday Major League Baseball schedule. Secure a $1,500 safety net or get a $150 bonus offer depending on your location and bet on games like Magic-Sixers. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For NBA Play-In Matchups

If you are analyzing the board for the Play-In Tournament tonight, review the core details of this offer before signing up:

BetMGM Offers Codes + Information BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified April 15th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $1,500 First Bet Or $150 Bonus

As the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to tip off their Play-In Tournament matchup, new bettors have two distinct paths to build their starting bankroll. For users located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, (hey Sixers fans!) the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly efficient “Bet $10, Get $150” structure. A successful $10 qualifying wager yields $150 in bonus bets, providing a low-risk entry point to capitalize on the postseason.

For players situated in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, the BetMGM bonus code activates a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion effectively acts as downside protection on your initial investment. If your first bet on the Magic, Sixers, or any other market loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500, granting you a second chance to secure a return on a future wager.

BetMGM In-App Promos

Beyond the initial welcome offer, BetMGM provides ongoing value through a rotation of daily in-app promotions. Leveraging these tools correctly can increase your expected value (EV) across multiple sports:

NBA Playoffs Odds Boost Token: Apply this token to increase your potential payout on eligible NBA postseason markets without taking on additional risk.

Apply this token to increase your potential payout on eligible NBA postseason markets without taking on additional risk. MLB Odds Boost Token: Optimize your baseball betting strategy by boosting the return on specific Major League Baseball moneylines, spreads, or totals.

Optimize your baseball betting strategy by boosting the return on specific Major League Baseball moneylines, spreads, or totals. Fast Break: A daily free-to-play interactive game that gives users a chance to score bonus bets and other site credits.

A daily free-to-play interactive game that gives users a chance to score bonus bets and other site credits. Golf Odds Boost Token: Ideal for weekend PGA Tour events, allowing you to extract better odds on outright tournament winners or specific player props.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Follow these instructions before tip-off to officially secure your bonus: