BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

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Start betting on an awesome Monday night in the sports world with NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games to dive into when you claim the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







There are two different offers available, depending on the state you are located in. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo, while players in all other participating US states can claim a $1,500 first-bet offer, which refunds your initial wager in bonus bets if it happens to grade as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Postseason Action

As the Detroit Pistons prepare to tip off against the Orlando Magic on April 27, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT, eligible bettors can lock in massive value. Whether you are backing the home team or taking the visiting Pistons in this 2025 NBA Postseason matchup, review the table below for the specific details regarding your state’s welcome promotion.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

Breaking Down the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Value

We put a lot of stock in finding the right angle for your bankroll, and BetMGM offers two distinct ways to build your stack for the playoffs. If you are registering a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To find this value, simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager. If that ticket cashes, you add $150 in bonus bets to your account for future matchups.

Bettors located in all other participating US states get to lean on BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion provides serious coverage for your initial wager. If your first bet on the hardwood takes a bad beat and loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. This built-in safety net lets you hunt for value on an underdog or lay the points with confidence.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Here are the latest odds and the schedule for tonight’s NBA postseason matchups:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Moneyline: Pistons -154 | Magic +125 Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-118) | Magic +2.5 (-102) Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Thunder -500 | Suns +375 Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) | Suns +10.5 (-110) Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Moneyline: Timberwolves +400 | Nuggets -556 Spread: Timberwolves +11.5 (-118) | Nuggets -11.5 (-102) Total (O/U): 222.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



Tonight’s slate features two critical matchups that sharp bettors should watch closely.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are massive 10.5-point road favorites as they look to secure a series sweep against the Phoenix Suns. Oklahoma City has been an absolute offensive juggernaut, up 3-0 in the series and fueled by a123.1 offensive rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying the load, averaging a staggering 34.7 points and 8.0 assists per game. Phoenix has struggled to keep pace (0-3), meaning they will desperately need huge performances from Dillon Brooks (27.0 PPG) and Devin Booker (20.3 PPG) to keep their season alive and cover this massive spread.

Meanwhile, looking at the futures prices and series lines, the heavily favored Denver Nuggets (-556 ML) are trying to bounce back from a surprising 1-3 start against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is almost zero value on Denver’s moneyline at that price, but they will lean heavily on Nikola Jokić, who continues to put up monster numbers with 25.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. On the other side, backing the Timberwolves (+11.5) might offer some serious longshot value. Minnesota will look to Ayo Dosunmu, who is shooting an incredibly efficient 64.0% from the floor while leading the team with 22.8 points per game. We’ve seen time and time again that production from role players is vital when a superstar like Anthony Edwards is sidelined by a recent knee injury.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on tonight’s NBA postseason action between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process that provides an immediate analytical edge over the market.

First, you will need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, it is crucial to enter the correct promo code for your region. If you are hunting for value in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP150. Bettors residing in all other participating states should lock in bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is successfully created, the next step is to fund your bankroll. You will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer.

After your initial deposit clears, your welcome offer is officially active. You are now ready to place your qualifying wager on tonight’s 8:00 PM EDT tip-off or any other matchup on the NBA playoff schedule.