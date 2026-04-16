BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Magic-Hornets, MLB, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is an easy way to get in on MLB games as well as the NBA and NHL postseasons. Capitalize on a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus offer when you click here and register.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Play-In, More

Depending on your geographic location, you can claim the promotion that best aligns with your bankroll strategy for this pivotal postseason showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified April 16th Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Claim Your $1,500 First Bet Or $150 Bonus

Depending on where you are betting from, the BetMGM bonus code activates one of two distinct promotions. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion acts as a massive odds boost. By registering, depositing, and placing a $10 wager on any market, a winning ticket yields $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payout.

Conversely, players in all other participating US states (excluding New York) unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This operates as first-bet insurance: if your initial wager misses the mark, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This provides a critical statistical safety net as you navigate the sportsbook, allowing you to take a calculated risk on a player prop or spread without the immediate downside.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Moneyline: Hornets -175 | Magic +145 Spread: Hornets -3.5 (-110) | Magic +3.5 (-110) Total: 218.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Warriors +125 | Suns -150 Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-118) | Suns -3.5 (-102) Total: 219.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Tonight’s Play-In schedule offers two prime opportunities to find an edge. The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors with the No. 8 seed in the West on theline. As always Stephen Curry drives the production for the Warriors. To cover the -3.5 spread at home, Phoenix will lean on Devin Booker, who is the main piece for the Suns’ offense.

Meanwhile, in Orlando, the Magic look to orchestrate a home upset against a high-octane Charlotte roster with a 4.9 Net Rating. Charlotte’s underlying metrics are fueled by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. To neutralize Charlotte’s scoring and protect their home court, Orlando needs a comprehensive performance from Paolo Banchero, who is coming off of an inefficient regular season.

Additional Action: Stanley Cup Playoffs And MLB Slate

For bettors looking beyond the hardwood, users can also leverage opportunities in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and across Major League Baseball. Users can seamlessly apply their BetMGM promotional capital to a variety of MLB matchups on today’s slate. Bet on games like Mariners vs. Padres or look ahead to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a streamlined process: