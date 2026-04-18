BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Welcome to our fearless forecast for the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs! If you’re looking to smash the books tonight, the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is your ticket to ride. We’re looking at a massive welcome offer ahead of this pivotal NBA showdown between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.







Here is the deal: new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a sweet “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promo if your wager wins. For the rest of our bettors in all other legal online sports betting states, you can rev up your bankroll with a $1,500 first-bet offer—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets prepare to clash at Crypto.com Arena, securing the right BetMGM promotion is the perfect way to elevate your postseason experience. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two highly lucrative welcome offers before tip-off.

Review the table below to find the specific bonus codes and promotional details available in your state:

Whether you are looking to capitalize on a guaranteed bonus return or want the safety net of a massive first-bet offer, these promotions give you the flexibility to back either the Rockets or the Lakers with absolute confidence.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer or a $150 Bonus

When the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers square off, we want you equipped with the best promo in the game. For our sharps grinding in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM gives you the luxury of choice. Option one is that lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Just place a $10 wager, and if it cashes, you add $150 in bonus bets to your payout. Or, you can bypass that and lock in the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer.

For our bettors residing in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, that $1,500 First Bet Offer is your standard welcome promotion. We love this safety net. You can confidently risk up to $1,500 on this Western Conference clash, knowing that if the basketball gods don’t smile on your prediction, BetMGM will refund your initial stake entirely in bonus bets. It’s the ultimate second-chance play to stay in the action.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Houston Rockets will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, on April 18, 2026, at 5:30 PM PDT on ABC. This highly anticipated matchup tips off the Western Conference First Round, and desperation figures to kick in early as both franchises look to make a deep postseason run.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds & Analysis

Odds as of April 18, 2026, at 5:11 PM UTC from BetMGM.

The Fearless Forecast: We’re diving deep into the momentum here, and the betting trends reveal a serious clash of styles. The Lakers have absolutely thrived in the underdog role recently, boasting a formidable 7-2 (.778) record as dogs over their last nine games. They have fiercely defended their home court, going 5-1 (.833) straight up and 5-1 against the spread (ATS) at Crypto.com Arena against opponents with winning records. When you factor in that the Rockets are a dismal 1-5 (.167) ATS in their last six meetings against LA, the Lakers will be up for the duel to slam the door at home.

On the flip side, Houston’s offense is humming right now. They’ve ripped into opposing defenses, cashing the over in eight of their last 10 games overall. Even more telling? The over has hit in four straight road games following a Houston victory, indicating a relentlessly aggressive scoring pace when playing away from home.

Narrative – > Pick (Upset of the Week): Houston’s offense is going to try to push the pace, but the Lakers know how to grind out covers at home when the lights shine brightest. With Los Angeles getting 4.5 points at Crypto.com Arena, we expect their defense to stand tall and keep this well within the number. Take the Lakers +4.5 to cover the spread.

Narrative – > Pick (Lock of the Week): Houston’s aggressive scoring pace on the road colliding with a high-stakes playoff environment means points will be scored in bunches before things tighten up. The total sits at 208.5, and with the Rockets consistently cashing overs, we’re betting on fireworks. Smash the Over 208.5.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Rockets vs Lakers

Ready to rev up your bankroll before the opening tip-off? Activating your welcome offer is a breeze. Just follow these steps before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers take the floor:

First, create and register an account with BetMGM. You’ll need to drop in some standard personal info—like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are playing from a legal jurisdiction.

When prompted during registration, make sure you punch in the correct promo code to unlock your localized offer:

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to claim your choice of the localized promotions.

Enter bonus code to claim your choice of the localized promotions. Bettors in all other eligible states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to lock in the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once you are verified and the code is applied, it’s time to fund that bankroll. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion. As soon as that cash clears, you’re ready to hit the NBA betting markets and place your fearless forecast on tonight’s epic playoff showdown.