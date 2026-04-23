BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoff Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Knicks prepare to take on the Hawks for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round playoff matchup, new users can elevate their playoff betting strategy by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tip-off.







Whether you are hunting for consensus odds or seeking longshot value, Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your initial wager wins. For new players in all other eligible US states, BetMGM provides the standalone $1,500 First Bet Offer, allowing you to wager on this pivotal postseason matchup with confidence knowing your initial stake is protected if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks take the court, new users can secure a premier BetMGM bonus code for NBA postseason action. Whether you are backing the high-powered Knicks offense or relying on the Hawks’ home-court momentum, claiming your welcome offer is the perfect way to get started ahead of the April 23, 2026, tip-off.

Review the table below to find the specific promotional code and welcome offer available in your state for this first-round matchup:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

If you are evaluating the betting markets for the upcoming Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, BetMGM features customized welcome offers based on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which triggers $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new users located in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides the standalone $1,500 First Bet Offer. This ensures that your first wager on this postseason matchup comes with a reliable layer of protection. Whether you are putting money on the Knicks to steal a critical road victory or backing the Hawks to defend their home court, you can place your bet with confidence knowing your initial investment is covered up to $1,500.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Knicks vs Hawks

The New York Knicks travel south to face the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for April 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM EDT. Both teams are battling to gain the upper hand in this 2025 postseason matchup after completing the first two games, with every single possession carrying heavy playoff implications.

Knicks vs Hawks Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Moneyline -118 -102 Total Points Over 216.5 (-105) Under 216.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 23, 2026 from BetMGM.

Through the first two games of this first-round series, the New York Knicks have maintained a noticeable offensive edge, averaging 109.5 points per game compared to the Atlanta Hawks’ 104.5 points. It does stand to reason that New York’s efficiency from beyond the arc—shooting 39.0% from three-point range—is driving that success, while Atlanta is connecting on just 34.0% of their deep attempts.

Bettors analyzing the matchup will find several compelling trends that point to where the true value lies. The New York Knicks have proven resilient after stumbling, going 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games following a loss. However, high-scoring affairs have been rare in certain situational spots for New York; the over has hit in just 1 of their last 8 games on the road as an underdog.

On the other side, the Atlanta Hawks have been incredibly dominant on their home floor when favored, boasting a 16-1 straight-up record at home as a favorite over their last 17 such games. Furthermore, they carry momentum well, going 14-5 against the spread after a win over their last 19 games. Much like the Knicks, the Hawks have trended toward lower-scoring contests in specific scenarios, with the over hitting in only 1 of their last 5 games as a favorite.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Before the April 23, 2026, tip-off between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, new users can easily claim their welcome offer by following a few simple steps. Here is exactly what you need to do to secure your edge ahead of this pivotal postseason matchup: